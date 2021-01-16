Town Of Century Offering No-Fee Yard Waste Collection

January 16, 2021

Town of Century sanitation customers can take advantage of scheduled vegetative debris pick up at no additional charge.

The route is scheduled for the first and third Tuesday of each month.  The debris cannot exceed a length or width of six feet or a height of three feet. All leaves, grass clippings and pine straw much be bagged without exception.

Items such as televisions, microwaves, tires, paint, batteries and electronics will not be picked up under any circumstances.

Individual collections on different days or in larger bulk can be arranged by calling town hall at (850) 256-3208 for a fee of $150.

