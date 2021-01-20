Sunny Wednesday, High In The Mid 60s; Good Rain Chance By Thursday Night
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Showers. High near 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
