Sunny Wednesday, High In The Mid 60s; Good Rain Chance By Thursday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers. High near 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.