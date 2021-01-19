Sunny Tuesday, High In The Upper 60s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.