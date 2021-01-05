New COVID-19 Quarantine Procedures Begin In The Escambia County School District

It’s the first day back in class, and the first day of new COVID-19 quarantine procedures, for the Escambia County School District.

Students will now be able to return to school on the 11th day following an exposure, provided they have no symptoms of COVID-19. Students may return as early as the eighth day after an exposure, if they are having no symptoms and have obtained a negative PCR Molecular COVID-19 test administered on the sixth day (or later) following exposure.

However, students will need to observe the full 14 days of quarantine from extracurricular activities and athletics, according to Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith. He said there may be additional school situations which require students to observe the full 14 days of quarantine from school.

The school district said the changes are to align the school system with the Florida Department of Health an recent COVID-19 quarantine information released by the CDC.