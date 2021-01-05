New Century Mayor And Council Members Sworn In; Council Elects New President And VP

A new mayor and two new town council members were sworn in Monday evening in Century.

Benjamin Boutwell was sworn in as mayor, and political newcomers Dynette Lewis and Leonard White took the oath of office for town council. Incumbent Luis Gomez was also sworn in for another term. Due to staggered terms, council members Sandra Jackson and James Smith were not up for election in 2020 and round out the five member council.

Gomez was elected as council president by his fellow council members, and Smith was elected vice president.

During the 2020 elections, Boutwell defeated incumbent Henry Hawkins. Lewis defeated incumbent council president Ann Brooks, and White was elected to the seat that was held by Boutwell until his resignation to run for mayor. Gomez was automatically reelected without opposition.

Pictured: The swearing in ceremonies Monday evening for Mayor Ben Boutwell (pictured above on the left), and council members Dynette Lewis (first below), Leonard White (second below) and Luis Gomez (bottom). All four were sworn in by Town Clerk Kim Godwin. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.