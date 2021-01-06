Molino Man Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A Molino man has been charged after allegedly pointing a gun at a person inside his house.

Gordon Alexander Wright, 62, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery complaint to 6000 block of Highway 95A in Molino.

A victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he picked up an elderly female a gas station in Century. When arrived at her residence on Highway 95 near Highland Baptist Church in Molino, the woman told the victim that she was returning to his vehicle to retrieve her debit card so she could withdraw money to reimburse him for gas. They went to the store at the corner of Highway 95A and Molino Road, but she was unable to withdraw money.

When they returned to her residence, the victim said he saw what he believed to be his blue credit card and $20 in her right hand. The victim confronted her, and she invited him into the residence. Inside, Wright was sitting cross-legged on the floor pointing a handgun at him, according to an ECSO arrest report. Wright allegedly told him not to worry about his stuff and to get off his property.

When deputies arrived, Wright was sitting on a couch next to a shotgun and stated that he was not coming out, the report states. Deputies were able to take him into custody without further incident, noting that he appeared highly intoxicated. They located handgun on his person with a magazine and six rounds of ammunition, the report continues.

The female told deputies that she had a blue debit card belonging to Wright, and deputies confirmed that it was in his wallet. There were no items belonging to the victim found Wright’s possession or in the possession of the woman.

The female was not charged with any crime. Wright is not a convicted felon, so the weapons will be returned.

Wright was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.