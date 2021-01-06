A Final Farewell: Funeral Service Held For Former Molino Fire Chief Gary Diamond (With Photo Gallery)

One of Gary Diamond’s last requests was a final ride atop a Molino fire engine.

Wednesday afternoon, he took his last ride atop the Molino Station’s new Engine 18 to his final resting place in the Highland Baptist Church cemetery.

Diamond was a longtime firefighter, serving during his career as the volunteer chief in Molino, a captain at Navarre Beach and fire service instructor at Pensacola State College.

“He was more than just a man. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting others,” Diamond’s son Joseph Diamond said.

Diamond was murdered at his home during the early morning hours of December 26.

Firefighters, family and friends from across the area gathered for Diamond’s funeral Wednesday at Olive Baptist Church and a graveside service at Highland Baptist. In the cemetery, a fireman’s bell tolled in his honor, “Amazing Grace” was played on a bagpipe, and an Escambia County Fire dispatcher conducted a “last call” over the county’s fire radio system.

“Escambia to Chief Gary Diamond,” the dispatcher called with no response.

“Escambia to Chief Gary Diamond,” the dispatcher said, her voice resounding across the handheld radios at the graveside service.

The radio silence was broken again, this time by tones used to alert firefighters to important information, followed by:

“There is no response from Chief Gary Diamond. Chief Diamond has answered his last call. The members of Escambia County Fire Rescue wish to thank Chief Gary Diamond and his family for his years of service to the citizens of Escambia County. Although he is gone, he will never be forgotten. Escambia clear.”

Diamond joined the Ensley Volunteer Fire Department in 1982 before transferring to Molino. He worked his way through the ranks to assistant chief of the Molino Volunteer Fire Department in 1987 and went on to serve as Molino chief from November 1992 to September 1993. He was currently volunteering as a fleet transport driver for Escambia Fire Rescue, moving fire apparatus around the county as needed.

“I was saddened and heartbroken to hear the news about Gary this morning,” Interim Escambia Fire Rescue Chief Paul Williams said. “He was not only a longtime part of Escambia Fire Rescue, but a longtime friend as well.”

“He was very nice with a very laid back kind of attitude. He was obviously willing to give and volunteer his time, and willing to serve the community,” Williams added.

Diamond was a captain at Navarre Beach Fire Rescue for a decade, retiring to take care of a family member. He recently returned to Navarre Beach Fire, pulling extra shifts as a fill-in captain.

“He worked his way up through the ranks until he retired as captain of C Shift,” Navarre Beach Fire Rescue Chief Danny Fureigh said. “He was an extremely well educated, well seasoned firefighter known throughout the area.”

Fureigh said that Diamond was always there for the department – always around cooking and volunteering at department events.

“He was always there. He and his family were a big part of us,” the Navarre Beach fire chief said. “He never met a stranger, would give you the shirt off his back. He was legitimately a good guy…this is a horrific event.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.