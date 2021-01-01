Milton High, Former Ernest Ward Teacher And Coach Jeff Larson Lost To COVID-19
January 1, 2021
A Milton High School science teacher and coach with North Escambia ties has passed away due to COVID-19.
Coach Jeff Larson passed away on Christmas Day.
He was in education for 38 years, the last 26 as a science teacher at Milton High School.
“He was probably the most revered science teacher in the department. A great teacher, a tremendous football coach, but a better person,” said Tim Short, principal of Milton High School.
Larson was a coach and teacher at what was then Ernest Ward High School in Walnut Hill.
