Milton High, Former Ernest Ward Teacher And Coach Jeff Larson Lost To COVID-19

A Milton High School science teacher and coach with North Escambia ties has passed away due to COVID-19.

Coach Jeff Larson passed away on Christmas Day.

He was in education for 38 years, the last 26 as a science teacher at Milton High School.

“He was probably the most revered science teacher in the department. A great teacher, a tremendous football coach, but a better person,” said Tim Short, principal of Milton High School.

Larson was a coach and teacher at what was then Ernest Ward High School in Walnut Hill.