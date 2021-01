Meet Zyan, Escambia County’s First Baby Of 2021

Meet Zyan Lovette, Escambia County’s first baby born in 2021.

He was born Friday at Ascension Sacred Heart at 7:13 a.m., weighing in at 6 pounds 8 ounces, to mom Savannah Lovett from Pensacola.

Photos Ascension Sacred Heart for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.