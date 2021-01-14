Man Critical After Highway 29 Hit And Run Crash

January 14, 2021

An Escambia County man is in critical condition after an early morning hit and run crash on Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 49-year old Pensacola man was traveling south on Highway 29 near Archer about 4:30 a.m. when his SUV was struck from the rear. The SUV traveled across the median intp the northbound lanes and overturned off the roadway.

The man was transported to a Pensacola hospital.

The FHP said they do not currently have a suspect as they continue their investigation.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 