Local Legislative Delegation Meets Next Week To Discuss ECUA, Local Funding Requests

January 7, 2021

The local legislation delegation will hold a public hearing next week to discuss items that may go before the Florida Legislature this session.

The delegation will consider local bills, including an act that would implement term limits and oversight of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. The delegation will discuss legislative action ratifying the negotiated terms, requirements and amounts of the pension plan and collective bargaining agreement between the City of Pensacola and the International Association of Firefighters, Local 707.

Delegation members will also hear presentations from government entities, organizations, and take public comment on proposals for the 2021 regular session of the Florida Legislature.

The meeting will be Tuesday, January 19 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Paul Amos Performance Studio at 1000 College  Boulevard in Pensacola.

The Escambia County legislative delegation consists of Sen. Doug Broxson, Rep. Michelle Salzman and Rep. Alex Andrade.

Written by William Reynolds 

 