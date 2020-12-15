Salzman Drafting Bill To Implement ECUA Term Limits, Oversight Commission

State Rep. Michelle Salman is drafting a bill that would bring term limits and an oversight committions to the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority.

ECUA was created as a local governmental body with elected board members as the Escambia County Utilities Authority by an act of the Florida Legislature back in 1981 with control over water and wastewater services in Escambia County, Sanitation services were added in 1992.

Salzman wants to rewrite that legislative act that gives ECUA its authority after a 2018 grand jury investigation that was not made public until September 2020.

“I’m not trying to create a political issue or red tape, but we just need to make sure we don’t make those mistakes again. If we don’t see a positive change, we can do more or consider dissolving the entity altogether if that is best for the citizens,” Salzman said. “The current way the special act is written, there is no authority over the five board members, no way to hold them accountable for how they operate.”

She said term limits, likely three terms or 12 years, are needed. While she did not specifically mention him, Larry Walker served on the ECUA board representing District 5 for nearly three decades – from 1988 to 2000 and 2004 until his defeat by political newcomer Kevin Stephens in 2020.

Fresh into her first term in the Florida House, Salzman is calling for an oversight commission as an ECUA budgetary watchdog. There is currently a Citizens Advisory Committee that is appointed by the five-member ECUA board, but it has no real authority.

She wants the oversight commission to be appointed by the Escambia County Commission and the Pensacola City Council, but does not want those bodies to serve as the committee. She wants the oversight commission to have direct input on the ECUA budget.

“I want them to suggest changes, and if the ECUA board does not implement the suggestions, then maybe require a super majority vote. That gives the commission the authority of say ‘you should look at this’,” she said.

And also wants to make sure ECUA follows the state bidding process not using the single bidding process.

Salzman said she is working with Sen. Doug Broxson on the local bill and anticipates support from the local legislative delegation to make changes at ECUA. In January, the local delegation will hold a public meeting on local issues.

“We don’t need to remove the whole reason ECUA is there; we don’t need to take all of their authority away from them,” she added.