Investigators Seek Help With 31-Year Old Cantonment Murder

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to solve a 31-year old Cantonment murder mystery.

During the early morning hours of January 14, 1990, the body of Jesse Lee Davis, Jr., a 25-year old black male, was found apparently murdered in the area of Highway 95A and Highway 29 in Cantonment. Davis was last seen alive earlier that morning walking northward toward his home from the area of Muscogee Road and Highway 29.

The case remains unsolved. Anyone with information about what might have happened to Davis can contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Pictured: Photos of 1990 murder victim Jessie Davis, Jr. at about age 20 (left) and from grade school. Submitted photos from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.