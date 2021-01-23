Here’s What FDLE Uncovered About Eavesdropping Device Found In Escambia County Administrator’s Office

We are learning more about an eavesdropping device — an illegal hidden camera — found in the office of Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley last year.

Gilley said she requested that her office be swept for a bugs after details of a private conversation were leaked to the public. The device, which had both audio and video capabilities, was found after a confidential informant contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement “requesting assistance with a possible insider threat case at a county office,” according to a FDLE investigative report.

On August 7, a FDLE special agent and a K-9 performed a search, finding a Vivitar Versa Magnetic Camera inside a fake plant in a conference room. The camera was turned on and appeared to be recording when it was located, according to the FDLE.

The camera’s SD card was empty.

According to the report, the camera is sold at Walmart stores, “appearing to be exclusively online” and connects wirelessly to a phone or device when it is recording.

FDLE placed in the camera back in the fake plant in an attempt to capture someone retrieving the camera.

Agents then conducted an in-depth electronic sweep, and no other suspicious devices were located. FDLE searched the building again for suspicious devices on September 15 and found nothing.

The State Attorney’s Office subpoenaed Walmart records and found that three of the cameras were sold online in Florida between February 1, 2020, and August 1, 2020.

“Analytical research was completed on the subpoena results and no customer was linked to the undisclosed business or any of their employees,” the FDLE report stated.