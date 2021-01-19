Heads Up – Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center remains accessible from 17th Avenue. In addition, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route. The bridge remains closed until March 2021.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)- Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Motorists can expect nighttime intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road and Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Beginning Sunday, Jan. 17 crews will be working in the median. Lane restrictions will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate Circle Pavement Soil Testing for Bridge Replacement over Eight Mile Creek- Drivers will encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22.

I-10 Routine Maintenance Operations between Mile Marker 5 (U.S. 90A) and Mile Marker 16 (west of U.S. 90/Scenic Highway) - Motorists will encounter intermittent and alternating lane restrictions 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22.

Fairfield Drive (S.R. 295) Turn Lane Construction near N S Street- The eastbound, inside lane will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22 for construction of a turn lane.

Santa Rosa County:

· U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive- Early construction activities are beginning in preparation for the widening and improvements of the 4.25-mile section of U.S. 98 from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive. These activities include utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements. As part of the upgraded drainage system, the project includes the construction of five stormwater ponds. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are slated to begin January 25, 2021. There will be no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Major roadway construction activities on the $70.4 million project are anticipated to begin in summer 2021.

U.S. 98 Utility Work from Palo Alto to Whispering Pines Boulevard – The eastbound, outside lane will be closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, Jan. 29 as utility crews perform operations.

The eastbound, outside lane will be closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, Jan. 29 as utility crews perform operations. State Road (S.R.) 89 North, S.R. 87 North and S.R. 89 Bypass Maintenance Operations- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions as crews perform construction activities along the corridors. Off duty law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.