Florida COVID-19 Vaccines Limited To State Residents Only

Florida has issued new guidelines that limits COVID-19 vaccines to only permanent and seasonal residents.

Cutting off out of state residents is meant to curb “vaccine tourism” — people over 65 flying into Florida for vaccine and then flying out.

But it will also prevent, for instance, Flomaton or Atmore residents from cross the state line to get a vaccine in, say, Century.

On Thursday, Community Health Northwest Florida had an allocation of 200 vaccines available at their Century location. During a Century Town Council meeting Monday night, Community Health representatives said the Century clinic, which occurred before the new state order, was open to residents of Escambia counties in both Florida and Alabama.

Out of state residents that have already received their first shot in Florida will be eligible for their second shot in the Sunshine State.

State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees signed a Public Health Advisory on Thursday prioritizing Florida residents for the vaccines.

“We’re only doing (shots) for Florida residents,” DeSantis said Tuesday in Cape Coral. “You’ve got to live here either full-time or at least part-time.”

The order requires proof of residency or proof of being a health care provider directly involved with patients. Residents much be 65 or older to receive the vaccine, and must spend at 31 days a year in Florida and maintain a permanent residence in the state.

“We want to put seniors first, but we obviously want to put people that live here first in line,” DeSantis said during a news conference. ”And that can include people that live here half the year. But it’s not for people that are just visiting.”