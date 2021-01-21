Escambia Man Jailed After FDLE K-9 Sniffs Out Devices Containing Child Porn

January 21, 2021

An Escambia County man is jailed after a K-9 sniffed out electronic devices containing child pornography during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday.

Members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, Homeland Security and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement served a child pornography search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Godwin Lane .

With the assistance of FDLE Agent Stephanie Cassidy and her K9 “Maple”, deputies were able to locate an electronic storage devices containing child pornography at the home. Cassidy trained Maple to sniff out anything that can digitally store information like USB drives, hidden cameras, computers, thumb drives, cell phones, CDs and DVDs.

ECSO’s lead investigator Suzanne Pollack arrested 26 -year old Aaron Michael Rogers, charging him with 13 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of transmission of child pornography. Rogers was booked in the Escambia County Jail with a $132,500 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 