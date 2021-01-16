Escambia Health Department Closes Online COVID-19 Vaccine Form

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County has temporarily closed their online COVID-19 vaccination request form.

The form allowed individuals 65 and older to request a vaccination. The health department will continue to work through the list of individuals that previously completed the form and schedule appointments and vaccines became available.

FDOH-Escambia said the department is working to identify and implement and more efficient appointment process.

For more information, call FDOH-Escambia COVID-19 line at (850) 535-6500, option 6.