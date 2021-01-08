Escambia County Now Reporting Number Of Recovered COVID-19 Patients

For the first time since the pandemic began, Escambia County is now reporting a number of people believed to be recovered from COVID-19.

Of the 24,530 total cases in Escambia County as of Thursday, the county reports 22,794, or 98.2% of them have recovered, for a fatality risk of 1.8%.

The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals. Escambia County is reporting an approximate recovery number defined as the total cases prior to last month, minus deaths. In other words, anyone that tested positive more than a month ago is presumed to have recovered.

As for the “fatality risk”, here’s how the Escambia County explains that calculation: “The Crude Case-Fatality Risk (CFR) is calculated by dividing the Total Number of Fatalities in Escambia County (Resident and Non-Resident) by the Total Number of Confirmed Cases in Escambia County (Resident and Non-Resident) and multiplying by 100%. The Crude Case-Recovery Risk (CRR) is calculated by subtracting the CFR from 100%. The CFR and CRR are not adjusted for the time delay from diagnosis to death which is highly variable from one to eight weeks.”

NorthEscambia.com now includes this recovered number data in our daily reporting.

Pictured: COVID-19 testing last August at the Walnut Hill Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.