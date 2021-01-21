Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Set New Record This Week

The number of daily local COVID-19 hospitalizations reached new record this week.

There were 284 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Escambia County on Monday. The number was 261 on Wednesday.

During a summer surge, local COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 246 on July 20.

According to Escambia County, there were 19 adult ICU beds available in Escambia County Wednesday night — none at Baptist, five at West Florida and 14 at Sacred Heart.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data source: Escambia County, City of Pensacola. Graphic: City of Pensacola.