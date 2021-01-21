Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Set New Record This Week

January 21, 2021

The number of daily local COVID-19 hospitalizations reached new record this week.

There were 284 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Escambia County on Monday. The number was 261 on Wednesday.

During a summer surge, local COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 246 on July 20.

According to Escambia County, there were 19 adult ICU beds available in Escambia County Wednesday night — none at Baptist, five at West Florida and 14 at Sacred Heart.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data source: Escambia County, City of Pensacola. Graphic: City of Pensacola.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 