Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Near Record

The number of daily local COVID-19 hospitalizations reached new record over the last week.

There were 263 people currently hospitalized in Escambia County on Wednesday, down slightly from a record 270 on Saturday, January 9. During a summer surge, local COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 246 on July 20.

According to Escambia County, there were 17 adult ICU beds available in Escambia County Wednesday night — none at Baptist, five at West Florida and 12 at Sacred Heart. Of the 215 total ventilators in the county, 142 were available.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data source: Escambia County, City of Pensacola. Graphic: City of Pensacola.