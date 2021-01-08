ECSO: Man On A Rampage Commits Home Invasion And Carjacking, Injuring One Victim

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a man on a rampage committed a home invasion and carjacking, sending one victim to a local hospital.

Deputies said 31-year old David Neil Slocovich walked inside a home in the 8700 block of scenic highway and demanded keys while taking other items. The victim tried to call 911, but Slocovich took the phone out of the victims hand.

A physical altercation followed, but Slocovich got away by jumping off the condo’s balcony, broke a window on the victims car and fled the scene, according to the the ECSO.

Slocovich then traveled to the General Electric Wind Energy plant in the 8300 block of Scenic Highway where he took a company vehicle with a female still inside, deputies stated. He crashed the stolen van into a concrete barricade in the same parking lot, injuring himself and the female victim.

Slocovich then tried to steal an 18-wheeler in the same parking lot, but the driver of truck fought back.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ben Dunlap was the first to arrive on scene and took Slocovich into custody.

The female victim and Slocovich were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

Slocovich, who deputies believed to be under the influence at the time, was charged with home invasion, depriving 911 services, criminal mischief, carjacking, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated battery and burglary.

“This seems outrageous, but this is true. It is as disturbing as it is scary. We are glad no one was seriously injured as this could’ve turned out very differently,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.