DeSantis Visits Vaccination Site At Olive Baptist Church

January 7, 2021

Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited a COVID-19 vaccination site operated by Ascension Sacred Heart at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola.

The Governor was joined at the event by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, state Senator Doug Broxson and state Representatives Alex Andrade and Michelle Salzman.

Ascension Sacred Heart has completed vaccinating their frontline health care workers and are expanding their efforts to the community.

The hospital will have administered 3,500 vaccinations in two days at Olive Baptist and the Milton Community Center by the end of Thursday. These vaccinations were reserved for individuals 65 years of age and older and were available by appointment only. All of the appointment slots have been filled.

