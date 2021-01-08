Concrete Pour Set To Begin On Pensacola Bay Bridge Repairs

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contractors have set multiple beam spans and will begin pouring concrete for the deck on the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

Beams and decks are part of the bridge superstructure that support traffic and bear the load passing over it. The deck, the surface of the bridge that will serve as a roadway for vehicles are supported by the beams.

Simultaneously, multiple teams are:

Demolishing damaged spans on the bridge.

Removing debris near the bottom of the bay.

Fabricating multiple concrete piles, piers, and beams for reconstruction from the Pensacola precast yard and a facility in Tampa.

Driving piles and setting beams to repair bridge spans.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge have been suspended through Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Commuters can also use the Escambia County Area Transit’s (ECAT) temporary bus route travel between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze free of charge.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge has a targeted re-opening date of March 2021. Once repairs are complete, all four lanes will be open with no load restrictions. As each repair method is developed, FDOT will be conducting reviews to ensure the contractor is hitting all milestones in the established schedule.