City Of Pensacola Implements New Event Restrictions Due To COVID-19

Due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases, the City of Pensacola has issued new event restrictions.

Effective immediately, the City of Pensacola will not issue new event permits for events at outdoor city venues. This will remain in effect through Feb. 28 and will be re-evaluated at that time based on current COVID-19 conditions.

Events that have already been issued a permit or events currently in the permitting process between now and Feb. 28, located at outdoor city venues, will be allowed with the following restrictions: No more than 100 in attendance Must show control of crowd congestion and follow CDC guidelines, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing (remain at least 6 feet from others who don’t live with you) Outdoor markets are allowed to continue above the 100-person cap, but must show control of crowd congestion and follow CDC guidelines, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing (remain at least 6 feet from others who don’t live with you)

Indoor events at City of Pensacola venues are limited to 25% capacity or less, with COVID-19 protocols in place, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing . Indoor events also require Mayoral approval. This will remain in effect until Feb. 28.

The city will work with event organizers to reschedule events as needed.

These restrictions only apply to City of Pensacola-permitted events at city venues and do not apply to private events or churches.