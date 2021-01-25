Chance Of Showers Returns Through Mid-Week

January 25, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 