Chance Of Showers Returns Through Mid-Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.