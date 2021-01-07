Central Water Works Cancels Annual Meeting Due To Pandemic

January 7, 2021

Central Water Works has canceled their annual membership meeting due to  the pandemic.

The meeting was scheduled for Monday, January 11.

Copies of audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending October 21, 2020, will be available by request on January 12. Anyone needing further information can call the utility at (850) 256-3849.

Central Water Works serves about 1,000 members in the McDavid, Century and Flomaton areas.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 