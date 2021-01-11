Ascension Sacred Heart Scheduling Thursday COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart plans to hold another COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The vaccination team from Ascension Sacred Heart will vaccinate approximately 800 people aged 65 and older.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and walk-ups will not be accepted. Vaccinations for the Olive Baptist clinic must be scheduled online by visiting www.getsacredheartcare.com. Appointments were available at the time this story was published.

The State of Florida has not received nearly enough vaccine to provide the shots to the 4.5 million residents of the state who are 65 and older. Ascension Sacred Heart has stepped up to support the community, the state, and the Florida Department of Health in distributing vaccine as it becomes available.

Ascension Medical Group has vaccinated approximately 5,000 seniors in Escambia and Santa Rosa County in the past week. Scheduled appointments have filled very quickly in clinics held so far, and we understand the great anxiety about the serious threat of COVID-19 and the tremendous demand for the new vaccines.

Additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled by Ascension and the Department of Health as more vaccine is distributed to the state. In the meantime, please continue with the measures that can protect all of us from the spread of COVID-19. Those include: wear a mask in public places, stay home as much as possible, avoid congested indoor areas, maintain physical distance from others, and wash hands frequently.