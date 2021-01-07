Ascension Sacred Heart Scheduling Monday Vaccination Appointments

Ascension Sacred Heart plans to hold additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Monday, Jan. 11, in Milton and Pensacola for local residents who are age 65 and older.

Both clinics are being organized in coordination with the Florida Department of Health (DOH) and officials from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The Pensacola clinic will take place in the gym of Olive Baptist Church, 1836 E. Olive Road, Pensacola, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. In Santa Rosa County, the vaccination clinic will be located in the basketball gym of Milton Community Center, 5329 Byrom Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Persons without an appointment will not be eligible to get the vaccine.

To schedule a vaccination at either site, visit www.getsacredheartcare.com and click on the link for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments were available at the time this story was published.

Ascension Sacred Heart does not have enough vaccine yet to meet the great demand for the vaccine in the community, but it will schedule more clinics as additional vaccine becomes available.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced a new executive order directing that the next priority group for vaccinations in Florida should be persons age 65 and older. The seniors group follows the first priority group, which is healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.

To support the Florida DOH as it develops a long-term, comprehensive approach to community vaccinations, Ascension Sacred Heart is working with the state and other community partners to deploy vaccines to those 65 and older.