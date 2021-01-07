Ascend Cares Grant Buys Thermal Imaging Cameras For Bratt, Brent, West Pensacola Fire Stations

An Ascend Cares Community Impact Grant has provided funds for a thermal imaging camera at each of three fire stations — Bratt, Brent and West Pensacola.

The $4,200 grant purchased FLIR K2 cameras to assist firefighters in a number of ways, most importantly in helping to locate fire victims faster. The lightweight cameras can withstand a 6.5 foot drop onto concrete, are water resistant and are fully operational up to 500 degrees for three minutes. Each thermal imaging camera also comes with a spare battery and charger.

“This grant for thermal imagers and the others received through the Ascend Cares grants has saved the county thousands of dollars, and significantly benefits the citizens we serve,” interim Fire Chief Paul Williams said. “I hope to equip all apparatus with a FLIR K2 thermal imaging camera, which will provide the truck officer, as well as search crews a camera, thus greatly enhancing their ability to locate victims, extinguish the seat of the fire and monitor structural conditions. These are fantastic tools for Escambia County Fire Rescue, and we would like to thank Ascend Cares, a longtime community partner with ECFR, for the grant that will positively impact the community.”

Lt. Austin Langfeldt is a volunteer firefighter with ECFR and works for Ascend Performance Materials. He has been instrumental in obtaining several grants from Ascend Cares program.

Ascend is proud to support local first responders through its nonprofit Ascend Cares Community Impact Grant program,” Langfeldt said. “ECFR is one of the busiest departments in the state, and these thermal imagers will support the front line personnel in preserving life and property throughout Escambia County. As a member of ECFR, I am happy to know that my peers will be receiving additional tools to help them perform ECFR’s mission.”