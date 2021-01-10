Another Cold Day, A Cold Rain Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Rain before noon, then a chance of showers after noon. High near 51. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.