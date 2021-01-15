About $1.4 Billion Up For Grabs In Powerball, Mega Millions Drawings

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have climbed to a combined total of about $1.4 billion. The Mega Millions jackpot rolled to an estimated $750 million, and the Powerball jackpot rolled to about $640 million.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $550.6 million for Mega Millions and $478.7 million for Powerball. In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes of up to $2 million with Powerball and up to $5 million with Mega Millions.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 10 p.m., and the next Powerball drawing is 10:50 p.m. Saturday.