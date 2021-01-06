6th And 7th Grade Students Encouraged To Apply For Take Stock In Children Full Scholarships

Applications are now available for Take Stock in Children Scholarships.

Take Stock in Children is a scholarship and mentorship program operating under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation. Students selected to participate are matched with a mentor and agree to maintain satisfactory grades, attendance, citizenship, and remain drug and crime free. At graduation, students receive a four year Florida college tuition scholarship.

Eligible sixth and sixth grade students can obtain applications and deadline details from their middle school guidance counselors. Sixth grade applications will be held for selection in July, after year-end grades are available and the number of available scholarships has been determined.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s seventh grade students missed the selection opportunity in 2020. They are encouraged to apply this month. Their applications will be reviewed in February and selections will be announced in late February or early March. Any student who completed an application in November do not need not apply again.

To be eligible to apply, the student applicant must:

Be a sixth or seventh grade student in an Escambia County public school.

Provide proof of family financial eligibility for free and/or reduced lunch based upon USDA guidelines.

Have a minimum 2.5 GPA.

To see income eligibility guidelines and required documents, click or tap here.

To receive an application and check deadlines, contact the student’s school guidance counselor. Questions about the application and ways to support the Take Stock in Children program through donations for scholarships, or by volunteering to be a TSIC Mentor, should be directed to Escambia County’s TSIC Student Services Coordinator Sally Lee at SLee@ecsdfl.us or call (850) 341-6607.

Pictured: Students that joined the Take Stock in Children scholarship program in 2019. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.