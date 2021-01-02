Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Daily Record

The number of daily COVID-19 local hospitalizations has reached record territory.

There were 268 people currently hospitalized in Escambia County on Wednesday, following a week of steady increases. During a summer surge, local COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 246 on July 20.

According to Escambia County, there were 11 adult ICU beds available in Escambia County Wednesday night – none at Baptist, one at West Florida and 10 at Sacred Heart. Of the 215 total ventilators in the county, 142 were available.

A month ago, there were 121 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county. Six additional deaths and 460 new virus cases were reported Wednesday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data source: Escambia County, City of Pensacola. Graphic: City of Pensacola.