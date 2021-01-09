236 Escambia Residents Approved For CARES Act Grants Were Not Paid. Now The Checks Will Be Mailed.

Over 200 Escambia County residents will receive their payments from the Escambia CARES Family Assistance Grant program.

The county set aside $16.5 million in CARES Act funds for local families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — enough to send $3,000 checks to 5,500 families. Escambia County announced at the end of December that the last checks had been issued to qualified residents.

But there were actually 5,736 applications marked approved, 236 more than the available funds. Those applicants would see the word “Approved” on their online applications, leading them to believe the check was in the mail. The program was actually contingent on available funds, so those residents received nothing when the approved applications were processed in the order received.

“We’ve got to make that right,” Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “We cannot tell someone they’re funded and then leave them hanging and never communicate with them again and pull the rug out from under them.”

The Escambia County Commission has voted to allocated another $708,000 to the program to cover the 236 families. Most will receive their $3,000 check without about two weeks after all the necessary paperwork is on file.