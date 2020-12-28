Warming Up Through Midweek
December 28, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
