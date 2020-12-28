Warming Up Through Midweek

December 28, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 