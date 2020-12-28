Warming Up Through Midweek

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.