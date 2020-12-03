Verizon Seeking Approval For New Cell Tower Near Walnut Hill

Verizon Wireless is seeking Escambia County approval for a new cellular tower in the Walnut Hill area.

At 280 feet tall, the self-supporting tower would be constructed at the end of Wilma Road, just north of Highway 164 about two miles east of North Highway 99.

“Given the demand in this area, this tower is critical to increasing the coverage area and providing a reliable signal for residents and emergency responders within the area,” Verizon wrote in their Escambia County development application..

“This site was specifically chosen due to the minimal visual impact on the surrounding area and allow the facility to function in accordance with minimum standards and technical design, as well as the site falling into the desired search area,” the company continued.

The tower would be located on a leased 6,400 square foot portion of a parcel that is currently zoned for agricultural use.

Verizon must obtain approval of the Escambia County Development Review Committee, building permits and approval from various agencies before the town could be built. There’s no guarantee that the tower will ever reach the construction phase.