Sunny And 60s Today; Christmas Looks Cold, But No Precipitation

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.