Sunny And 60s Today; Christmas Looks Cold, But No Precipitation
December 21, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
