Second Person Shot And Killed In Less Than 24 Hours In Escambia County

The second fatal shooting in less than 24 hours in Escambia County is under investigation.

The man was shot and killed about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Concordia Boulevard, near Massachusetts Avenue. The man was pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting about 11:15 p.m Tuesday in Bellview.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.