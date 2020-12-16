One Man Dead, One Injured In Escambia County Shooting

December 16, 2020

One person is dead and another injured after shooting late Tuesday night in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of Dover Avenue near Buckingham Road in the Bellview area about 11:15 p.m.

Deputies found one man dead on the scene. A second man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and legs. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation and has not publically named a suspect.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 