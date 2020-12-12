Reminder: Rolling Roadblocks This Weekend On I-10, Highway 29 For Plant Crist Natural Gas Conversion Prep

Rolling roadblocks are planned for Saturday and Sunday on I-10 and Highway 29 as Gulf Power readies for the conversion of Plant Crist to natural gas by pulling transmission wire across I-10 both days.

Gulf Power will be pulling transmission wire across I-10 both days.

The operation will occur on I-10 between the I-110 interchange and the Pine Forest Road exit. Local law enforcement will be leading the rolling road blocks, which will be conducted on I-10, I-110 and Highway 29.

Gulf Power received permission to conduct the wire pull project from the Florida Department of Transportation. The rolling roadblocks will start around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and will occur several times until noon or early afternoon. More are scheduled early Sunday morning. Between each operation, traffic will be allowed to resume normal flow.

“Completing this transmission line wire pull is another step in the process of providing cleaner energy and greater reliability to our customers as we work to modernize Plant Crist. We are performing this work on a weekend to avoid as much disruption to vehicle flow as possible,” said Mike Spoor, vice president of power delivery for Gulf Power. “We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate travelers’ patience.”

The new transmission wire conductor is required to handle the increased capacity that is part of the Plant Crist modernization project; once complete, the increased capacity will deliver greater reliability to all customers. Gulf Power is converting Plant Crist to run 100% on natural gas.

The project previously included the installation of a natural gas pipeline from near Century through Molino and Cantonment to Plant Crist.