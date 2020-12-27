Plenty Of Sunday Sunshine, Highs In The 60s

December 27, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high in the low 60s. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Low around 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

