Photos: Tate High Students Throw Drive-by Christmas Party For Miracle League Kids

December 14, 2020

Tate High School students traditionally hosts an annual party for Miracle League of Pensacola players. But due to the pandemic, that could not happen this year.

Tate club sponsors and their students thought out of the box and decided to hold a Santa drive-by partu Saturday. The big event was complete with decorations, candy, elves, Christmas carols and presents delivered to each vehicle by Santa Claus  himself.

The Tate High School Chorus, Beta Club and Drama Club took part in the festive event.

  1. JTV on December 13th, 2020 7:12 am

    Bravo students, thank you

  2. AB on December 13th, 2020 6:51 am

    Oh what a wonderful event to see! What a blessing to both the high school students and to the Miracle League participants! Love this!





