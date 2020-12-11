Partly Sunny, High Around 70 Today
December 11, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
