Partly Sunny, High Around 70 Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.