Partly Sunny, High Around 70 Today

December 11, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 