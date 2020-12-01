One Additional COVID-19 Death, 54 New Positives Reported In Escambia County
December 1, 2020
The Florida Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death and 54 new positive cases Monday in Escambia County.
A lower number of tests than normal were reported Monday due to the preceding Thanksgiving holiday weekend when many testing centers were closed.
Here is the latest data:
Total cases: 16,729 (+54)
Non-Florida residents: 1,809
Total deaths: 305 (+1)
Long-term care facility deaths : 141 (+1)
Current hospitalizations: 108 (-1)
Number of tests last day: 399
Percent positive last day: 9.73%
Percent positive last week: 9.0%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 12,278 (+31)
Cantonment: 1,279 (+8)
Century: 956
—-including 773 Century prison inmates
Molino: 201
McDavid: 99
Bellview: 26
Walnut Hill: 18
Perdido Key: 14
Gonzalez: 9
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 7,483 (+32)
Non-Florida residents: 96
Total deaths: 102
Long-term care facility deaths: 23
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 433*
Number of tests last day: 165
Percent positive last day: 15.4%
Santa Rosa County cases by location:
Milton: 3,967 (+38)
Gulf Breeze: 1,269 (+9)
Navarre: 1,256 (+16)
Pace: 612 (+11)
Jay: 193 (+3)
Bagdad: 17
Florida cases:
Total cases: 999,319
Florida residents: 983,370
Deaths: 18,597
Hospitalizations: 54,864*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
Comments