Officials Report Two Deaths, 85 New Virus Cases In Escambia County
December 8, 2020
The Florida Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 85 new positive cases Monday in Escambia County.
Here is the latest data:
Total cases: 17,702 (+85)
Non-Florida residents: 1,941
Total deaths: 318 (+2)
Long-term care facility deaths : 146
Current hospitalizations: 133 (+12)
Number of tests last day: 732
Percent positive last day: 9.6%
Percent positive last week: 9.9%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 12,948 (+61)
Cantonment: 1,404 (+9)
Century: 966 (+3)
—-including 773 Century prison inmates
Molino: 210
McDavid: 111
Bellview: 28
Walnut Hill: 27 (+2)
Perdido Key: 14
Gonzalez: 9
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 8,143 (+73)
Non-Florida residents: 103
Total deaths: 104
Long-term care facility deaths: 23
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 462*
Number of tests last day: 317
Percent positive last day: 18.7%
Santa Rosa County cases by location:
Milton: 4,206 (+22)
Navarre: 1,448 (+28)
Gulf Breeze: 1,415 (+20)
Pace: 661 (+4)
Jay: 214 (+3)
Bagdad: 20
Florida cases:
Total cases: 1,065,785
Florida residents: 1,048,264
Deaths: 19,282
Hospitalizations: 56,607*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
