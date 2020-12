No One Has Claimed $40K For Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Jay Seven Months Ago

No one has claimed a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket sold seven months ago in Jay.

The ticket sold at the Farmers Country Market on Highway is worth $40,351.08 after matching all five numbers in the May 15 Fantasy 5 drawing. The winner numbers were 5-9-11-26-29.

Another winning ticket sold at the Milton Exxon on Caroline Street in Milton has been claimed by Mack L. Dixon of Bagdad.