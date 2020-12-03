Missing And Endangered Alert Issued For South Alabama Man With Medical Issues

December 3, 2020

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert for a missing man.

The Monroe County (AL) Sheriff’s Office said 71-year old Willie Lee Richardson may have a medical condition that impairs his judgment. Family lost spoke to him November 28 about 8:40 a.m. He was last known to be in Monroeville, Alabama, a small town about 35 miles north of the Florida state line.

He is described as a black male, about six feet tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 575-2635 or 911.

