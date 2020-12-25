It’s Feeling A Lot Like Christmas! A Cold, Windy Day; Freezing Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.