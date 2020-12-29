Inmate Airlifted To The Hospital After Being Stabbed At Century Prison

December 29, 2020

An inmate was stabbed Tuesday morning at Century Correctional Institution.

It happened at the Tedder Road prison about 6:30 a.m.

The inmate was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

The Florida Department of Corrections has not confirmed the identity of the victim or the extent of his injuries.

Two Century Correctional inmates were stabbed earlier this month. Both were transported by ambulance to area hospital after the inmate-on-inmate incident on December 5.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

